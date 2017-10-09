Showers moving out, more rain later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll take awhile for the clouds to clear, but eventually that will happen as we head into Monday night. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70's later today, but it depends on just how much clearing takes place. If the clouds continue to hang tough we'll only make it to the upper 60's.

Rainfall totals Sunday night through Monday morning. On average, most backyards received between 1-2" of beneficial rain! Areas in shades of GREEN got 1.5" to 2.5" with locally higher amounts. Areas in shades of BLUE got 0.25" to 1"

Here's a list of of the highest totals in your county...

Norwalk, Huron Co. 3.17"

Vermilion, Erie Co. 3.00"

Lorain County Airport, Lorain Co. 2.97"

Westlake, Cuyahoga Co. 2.48"

Ashland, Ashland Co. 2.14"

Eastlake, Lake Co. 1.96"

Lexington, Richland Co. 1.85"

Cuyahoga Falls, Summit Co. 1.59"

Aquilla, Geauga Co. 1.56"

Mantua, Portage Co. 1.51"

Wooster, Wayne Co. 1.50"

Wadsworth, Medina Co. 1.34"

Ashtabula, Ashtabula Co. 1.29"

Uniontown, Stark Co. 1.06"

Pymatuning Creek, Trumbull Co. 1.02"

Killbuck, Holmes Co. 1.00"

Newton Falls, Mahoning Co. 0.91"

Our next shot of rain comes at us Wednesday followed by another dry and warm stretch as we head into the upcoming weekend.