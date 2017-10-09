‘Not Cool’: McDonald’s apologizes for Szechuan Sauce shortage, promises ‘a lot more’ is coming

The customers spoke — many complained — and McDonald’s is answering by way of “a lot more” Szechuan Sauce!

On Saturday, Szechuan Sauce was back at select McDonald’s restaurants for that day only.

Customers at select McDonald restaurants got the chance to get their hands on the sauce, along with limited edition posters.

But many customers complained of having to wait in long lines at restaurants that didn’t have nearly enough sauce packets.

telling people beforehand. Waste of hundreds of thousands of people's time. — kmeok (@ohhellofriend1) October 8, 2017

And people aren't mad about not getting the sauce. They're mad that an international food chain ran a false promo. When things are sold out before they're officially released, whether it's video games, concert tickets, or dipping sauce, it's false advertising/bait n switch. — 🎃🍂 Canna 🍂🎃 (@CannaXR) October 8, 2017

I know its dumb about a stupid sauce. but You also got to admit that a lot of stores that claimed that they had it ran out bf it stated — 🎃Matthew🎃 (@its_LMG_gaming) October 8, 2017

In response, McDonald’s issued an apology Sunday, saying “our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand.”

It went on to say:

“So, we’re gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we’ve worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked. Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

The plum sauce was last available for a short time back in 1998 to promote the Disney movie, “Mulan.”

