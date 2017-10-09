‘Not Cool’: McDonald’s apologizes for Szechuan Sauce shortage, promises ‘a lot more’ is coming

The customers spoke — many complained — and McDonald’s is answering by way of “a lot more” Szechuan Sauce!
On Saturday, Szechuan Sauce was back at select McDonald’s restaurants for that day only.
Customers at select McDonald restaurants got the chance to get their hands on the sauce, along with limited edition posters.
But many customers complained of having to wait in long lines at restaurants that didn’t have nearly enough sauce packets.
In response, McDonald’s issued an apology Sunday, saying “our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand.”
It went on to say:
“So, we’re gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we’ve worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked. Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”
The plum sauce was last available for a short time back in 1998 to promote the Disney movie, “Mulan.”