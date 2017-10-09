Mother of teen struck and killed on I-77 searching for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Summit County authorities continue to try and determine how and why a local teenager ended up exiting a car on Interstate 77, where he was hit and killed early Sunday.

Authorities were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate in Coventry Township just after 2 a.m. Sunday where they say the victim was already deceased.

His mother identifies the teenager as Chad Miller, 17, of Olmsted Township. She tells Fox 8 News that Miller had been at a baby shower in Tallmadge and was expected to come home so he could attend church in the morning with his family.

"He was always smiling, the type of person he could walk into a store, and not know anybody, and say, 'hi.' Just very personable in a way that people are not used to," said Rita Miller.

Miller's mother was asking friends on Monday to remember him by sharing their thoughts and photos to #SelfiesForChad on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where he was fond of sharing his own selfies.

Miller says she does not know what happened in the car that would have led to him getting out while the car was moving.

Authorities say the driver of the car, in which he was a passenger, stopped and has been interviewed by investigators.

But they say the drivers who hit him could not have reacted in time to avoid it.

"It was after 2:00 in the morning, very dark ... obviously it's not a very well-lit area. After he exited the moving vehicle, he was struck by the cars that were travelling behind them so it was just one impact after another," said Inspector Bill Holland of the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

His description of the conditions is confirmed by Amanda Singleton, who was not far behind.

"It was raining. It was extremely dark out. You know, by the time we saw the body, we just had enough time to swerve to miss," said Singleton.

Authorities say none of the drivers who hit him will face charges.