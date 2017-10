Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police need help locating a missing man.

45-year-old Ricko Campbell hasn't been seen since September 11.

Rico is 5'11" and was wearing jeans the day he went missing. He also had on several pieces of jewelry.

If you've seen him or know anyone who has, call Cleveland Detective Van Buren at 216-623-5118.

For more missing person cases click here: