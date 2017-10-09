High school football resumes at Crestwood Local School District

MANTUA - The Crestwood High School football program is no longer under suspension.
The superintendent released a statement Monday saying the investigation is over.
He declined to give specifics as to why the program was suspended for two weeks.
The Mantua police chief said the case was sent to the Portage County Prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges should be filed. The chief said he the actions appeared to be "horseplay" and not hazing. He said no one was injured.
