High school football resumes at Crestwood Local School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTUA - The Crestwood High School football program is no longer under suspension.

The superintendent released a statement Monday saying the investigation is over.

**Watch our previous story in the video above**

The Mantua police chief said the case was sent to the Portage County Prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges should be filed. The chief said he the actions appeared to be "horseplay" and not hazing. He said no one was injured.