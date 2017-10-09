Heavy rains leave high water on Northeast Ohio roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heavy rains early Monday caused high water on roads in parts of Northeast Ohio.

ODOT said the right lane of I-90 westbound at Prospect and I-77 was closed due to high water. Delays were expected throughout the morning rush hour.

#CLEtraffic Due to high water, the right lane of I-90 WB b/w Prospect & I-77 is closed. Expect AM delays. Check OHGO for traffic conditions. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 9, 2017

Flooding all over the area after several hours of heavy rain. VIDEO: I-90 WB at Prospect. pic.twitter.com/BFf0ozsEjA — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) October 9, 2017

There was also high water along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Boulevard. Fox 8 cameras showed vehicles driving through the water. Doing so can be extremely dangerous as a car can be carried away in just a few inches of water.