Fox Recipe Box: Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

CLEVELAND, Oh — Chef Ken Hatfield from Hatfield’s Goode Grub makes a meatloaf that is bursting with flavor, wrapped in bacon and topped with a sweet layer of deliciousness. It practically re-defines meatloaf!

Fox 8’s Todd Meany learned the special secrets that make this recipe stand out. Hatfield’s Goode Grub will be featuring this meatloaf Thursday October 12th for our Mystery Thursday. Served 4p Till it’s gone. Click here to learn more about Hatfield’s Goode Grub.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

5 pounds 80/20 Black Angus Ground Beef

1 large Spanish onion (small dice)

1 large green bell pepper (small dice)

3 whole extra large grade A eggs

2 cups crushed Lays sour cream and onion potato chips

(this makes the recipe gluten conscious)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 oz of Worcestershire sauce

1 whole seeded jalapeños (small diced)

Incorporate all ingredients in large mixing bowl.

Form into loaf shape

Lightly grease backing sheet directly in area the loaf will sit

Place Meatloaf on baking sheet and reform as needed to make it pretty

Layer loaf with sliced roma tomatoes

Lightly dust top of tomatoes with 1 oz of brown sugar (do not get brown sugar on your baking sheet, it will burn)

Layer the top of Meatloaf with hickory smoked bacon.

We smoke ours at 325 for an hour and 15 minutes. Or until internal temp is at 165.

If you don’t have a wood smoker, You can bake yours at 350 for 45 minutes or until internal reaches 165. You will not get the smokey flavor but it will still be darn good.