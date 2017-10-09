× FNTD Game of the Week #8 Nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

Week #8 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Gabe Spiegel for highlights from more than 20 high school football games, across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups for the FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX-8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) MIDVIEW (6-1) at OLMSTED FALLS (6-1)

B.) COVENTRY (6-1) at WOODRIDGE (6-1)

C.) PERRY (7-0) at ORANGE (6-1)

D.) #6. MENTOR (6-1) at SOLON (5-2)

