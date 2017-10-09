Family of unarmed man killed by Euclid police filing federal civil rights lawsuit

EUCLID, Ohio — The family of a man shot and killed by Euclid police back in March is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Luke Stewart was unarmed when he was shot in his car by a Euclid officer, who was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented evidence to a grand jury, who chose not to indict the officer.

The family’s attorney says they will discuss more during a news conference outside Euclid City Hall Monday.

