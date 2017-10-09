Expert explains what your alarm habits reveal about you

Did you hit snooze this morning?

One expert says that may say something important about you.

Psychologist Jaimie Bloch tells BodyandSoul.com that when you wake up has very little to do with being lazy or energetic. Block says it actually has a lot to do with what happened the night before.

It’s all about routine and internal body clocks.

Those who get up on the first ring or before it goes off likely have more normal sleep routines and go to bed around the same time each night. They also tend to have the same routine before they sleep and have an adequate number of hours of sleep each night.

If you need more alarms, your body clock is likely out of whack or you have disrupted sleep. Bloch said that can be caused by a lot: work stress, over thinking, aches and pains from working out and too much screen time.

She suggests having a very similar routine each morning and evening to ensure a good quality rest that allows your body to wake up naturally.

