Driver killed when car crashes head-on into Cleveland fire truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a fire truck.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday in front of the Cleveland Division of Fire station at St. Clair Ave. and E. 103rd St.

A ladder truck was returning from a fire when a car hit the truck head-on.

Firefighters worked to extricate the drive from the car for 15 minutes before determining the driver was dead.

A child car seat was ejected from the car during the crash. But firefighters and police determined there was no child in the seat during the crash.

Investigators reconstructed the crash to help detemine exactly what happened.

One firefighter was injured in the crash and taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Firefighters said it was the second accident involving a Cleveland Division of Fire truck. Earlier on Sunday, a ladder truck was struck on the highway while blocking for an accident. Nobody was hurt in that crash.