Come Together: National Anthem debate

It is a heated debate dividing our country: Should kneeling be allowed during the National Anthem at events?

Everyone from President Trump to football fans have weighed in on the issue.

FOX 8 News wants to hear your thoughts on the National Anthem controversy. Everyone has an opinion on the matter- but what do you think?

We have started a private group on Facebook to let individuals on both sides of the issue share their thoughts and concerns. If you want to be considered for our group and possibly a future story, click here.

It is our goal to let our viewers and followers share their thoughts and concerns on both sides of the issue in hopes of bringing both sides ‘together.’

We appreciate your time and ask that everyone in the group be respectful of one another.