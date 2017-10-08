Weather: Sunny breaks, rain develops late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No records were set Saturday afternoon, however, temperatures did make a run at them! Highs reached the low to mid 80s all across Northeast Ohio.

The first round of rain came through with the front. Today looks basically dry.

The remnants of Nate bring another round of rain late today into Columbus Day. Southern counties could receive between 2-4″ of much needed rain!

Meanwhile, Hurricane Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a category 1 hurricane at 8 PM. The center of Nate made a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi near Gulfport around 11 PM.

Now, Nate is weakening rapidly. It will not relinquish its entire acquired moisture supply though. We’re hoping that Nate will bring some of that much-needed rainfall.

Here is our hour-by-hour forecast: