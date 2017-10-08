Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ ad that caused outcry on social media

Posted 12:26 pm, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, October 8, 2017

Soap company Dove is apologizing for a Facebook ad it says “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

The ad has since been deleted. But according to screen grabs, it showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt remove her top to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter-colored shirt.

It then shows the second woman removing her shirt to show a third woman with a shirt of a third color.

NBC News reports that the screenshots of the ad were first shared by make-up artist Naomi Leann Blake before going viral.

Dove issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook Saturday:

Dove has not responded to NBC News’ request for a comment.

The ad has since gotten a lot of backlash on social media:

