Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ ad that caused outcry on social media

Soap company Dove is apologizing for a Facebook ad it says “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”
The ad has since been deleted. But according to screen grabs, it showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt remove her top to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter-colored shirt.
It then shows the second woman removing her shirt to show a third woman with a shirt of a third color.
NBC News reports that the screenshots of the ad were first shared by make-up artist Naomi Leann Blake before going viral.
Dove issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook Saturday:
Dove has not responded to NBC News’ request for a comment.
The ad has since gotten a lot of backlash on social media: