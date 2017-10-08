Dove apologizes for ‘racist’ ad that caused outcry on social media

Soap company Dove is apologizing for a Facebook ad it says “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

The ad has since been deleted. But according to screen grabs, it showed a black woman wearing a brown shirt remove her top to reveal a white woman wearing a lighter-colored shirt.

It then shows the second woman removing her shirt to show a third woman with a shirt of a third color.

NBC News reports that the screenshots of the ad were first shared by make-up artist Naomi Leann Blake before going viral.

Dove issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook Saturday:

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Dove has not responded to NBC News’ request for a comment.

The ad has since gotten a lot of backlash on social media:

I'm never buying Dove again.

Y'all think my brown skin symbolises dirt. — Tshwanelo Fokazi (@TshwaneloFokazi) October 8, 2017

I agree there's a theme here and it's long running I have no idea but it's unacceptable. 💯 subliminal AND blatant racism 😞 — jonalisa (@jonalisag) October 8, 2017

That's it for me and your products. That's up there with the creepiest advertising imagery ever. — Natasha Mitchell🎧🎙 (@natashamitchell) October 8, 2017

I deeply regret that I won't be able to use your products anymore. The apology is almost as tone deaf as the ad. — Cazadora 💎 (@AquaSun88) October 8, 2017

Briefly, I believed the @dove brand through their #realbeauty campaign had committed to more, not less inclusiveness. How disappointing 🙁 — shanelle matthews (@TheShanelleM) October 8, 2017

