Sheriff: Boy, 17, struck and killed by cars on I-77

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old Olmsted Township boy, who was struck and killed on Interstate 77 early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened just after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77, near mile marker 121. That’s where Coventry firefighters found the teen in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy had been a passenger in a car that was traveling south, when he exited the moving car and was struck by multiple vehicles, a news release stated.

No charges have been filed.

Further details, including the teen’s identity, were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story, as they become available.