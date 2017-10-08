Peace march held in Euclid to merge harmony and diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- The City of Euclid has seen its share of strife and unrest, but on Sunday, a march through the heart of the city was promoted as a celebration of Euclid’s harmony and cultural diversity.

The peace march was organized by a group of clergy members called "Faith in the City," and their goal is to heal wounds that have led to divisions in Euclid.

March organizer Taneika Hill told Fox 8, "I want you to see that despite all of our differences, no matter where you come from, what age, what class, what social economic background, you can work together. We are all human beings and we should be able to live in peace and in harmony and drive, pull from our differences and just kind of use them to better the community."

The march is in contrast with recent protests in Euclid over the actions of police officers in several high-profile incidents. One case that has been a lightning rod, involved a traffic stop in August that ended with Euclid Patrolman Michael Amiott striking 25-year-old Richard Hubbard numerous times in the face and head.

Officer Amiott, who contends that Hubbard was resisting arrest, was initially suspended for 15 days. Amid strong criticism, the Mayor of Euclid suspended Amiott for another 30 days.

Marching on Sunday, Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail maintains there is a good working relationship between Euclid police and the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.

"We are working hard to make sure our city is safe to live in, that it is welcoming for everybody, and so our police department does a great job of keeping us safe, and you'll see here today, the residents are here to support the city in what we're doing and moving forward together, making sure we're a strong community," said Mayor Holzheimer Gail.

Sunday's march ended at Triangle Park in Euclid, where marchers joined arms and dedicated a peace pole that all involved are hoping will prove to be more than just a symbol.