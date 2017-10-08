Myles Garrett to make regular season debut when Browns take on Jets

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five weeks into the season and the Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win.

However, the good news for fans is that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to make his regular season debut today when the Browns take on the Jets. He was the top overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Garrett has been sidelined with a foot injury since the pre-season.

The Jets are 20th in the league in total offense, and 17th overall in defense and have not played up to their 2-2 record.

The Browns vs. Jets game will be shown on Fox 8 News.

Kick-off at First Energy Stadium is at 1 p.m.

