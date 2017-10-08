East Cleveland police ask for help identifying little boy found wandering in street

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police are asking for help identifying a child who was found walking in the street alone this morning.

According to police, the little boy was found at around 8 a.m. walking in the area of Hayden and Elsinore. He was walking in the street wearing only a shirt.

Officers arrived at the scene and was able to determine the child was four years old. The child was able to say that he has other siblings. The child communicated the name of ‘Marion’ as a possible relative.

Anyone with information on the child’s identity or the identity of his parents is asked to call East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.