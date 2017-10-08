Cleveland police: Missing 5-year-old boy taken by mother

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 5-year-old boy who was taken by his non-custodial mother on Sunday.

Police say the boy’s name is Damian Perry, Jr.; his mother is 31-year-old Carmen Taylor. They live in the 900 block of Ida Avenue.

Authorities said a kidnapping report was being put together.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police, immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police immediately.