Cleveland Indians hosting Game 3 watch parties tonight! List of locations here…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians are hosting official ALDS road game watch parties at four area Quaker Steak and Lube locations tonight.

The locations include:

Mentor (7834 Reynolds Road)

Valley View (5935 Canal Road)

Medina (4094 Pearl Road)

Sheffield (4900 Transportation Dr.)

Game 3 begins at 7:38 p.m. at Yankee Stadium and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and broadcast on WTAM and WMMS locally and the Indians Radio Network.

At the watch parties, a Tribe alumnus and the hot dog mascots will visit the Mentor location, while Slider and the Strikers will be at the Valley View party. Those visits will take place during the third inning.

Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after winning 9-8 in 13 innings Friday — a victory helped by a close call that went the Indians’ way just before a grand slam by Francisco Lindor.

Continuing coverage here.