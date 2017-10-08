Charge filed against man accused of shooting at police in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cleveland police in the Tremont neighborhood Friday evening.

Derrick Anderson faces one count of felonious assault and will appear in court Tuesday.

At about 4:30 p.m Friday, a woman called police to report she was threatened by a man with a gun in the area of Abbey Avenue and Columbus Road. The Cleveland Division of Police said officers responded to the scene and that’s when the suspect fired shots at police.

At least one officer returned fire. No officers were injured.

The man ran into the wooded area around Willey Avenue, Abbey Avenue and Columbus Road near the railroad tracks. Authorities set up a perimeter, and searched with canines, a helicopter and a drone.

Anderson was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. He was not injured.

Continuing coverage here.