**UPDATE: The Indians and Yankees were tied 0-0 in the 6th inning.

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Indians will go for a sweep against the New York Yankees Sunday night in the American League Division Series.

The Tribe is leading 2-0 in the best of five series after a stunning win on Friday night, when they overcame a five-run deficit thanks to a grand slam by Francisco Lindor, a two-run bomb by Jay Bruce, and a single by Yan Gomes for the walkoff win.

Cleveland won the game 9-8 in 13 innings.

**More coverage on the Cleveland Indians, here**