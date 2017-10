Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A much warmer day is forecast with winds becoming gusty out of the south.

Expect temperatures to soar back into the mid-80s.

The record high for today is 88° set back in 1946. With sunshine, that record is in jeopardy of falling!

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for later tonight, and we sure do need the rain!

Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially over the western counties.

Here is our hour-by-hour forecast: