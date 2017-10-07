VIDEO: Perry High School cheerleaders joined by local police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY -- You'll often see local police officers on Fridays at high school football games. They are there to control the crowd, not pep them up!

But that's exactly what happened at Perry High School Friday night: a couple of Perry officers jumped right in to dance with the cheerleaders. The crowd went nuts as they wiggled, jiggled, and clapped to the beat.

Check out the video above this story ... it does not disappoint!

