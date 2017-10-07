Szechuan Sauce back at select McDonald’s restaurants — today only!

Szechuan Sauce is back at McDonald’s — for a very limited time!

Today, select McDonald restaurants are giving away the sauce, along with limited edition posters.

McDonald’s says on its website:

On Oct 7, together with the collectible sauce-themed posters, we’re also giving away a one-time only, limited-edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants. And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited! Click below to find out which restaurants will be giving away* the posters, and the select few of those that will also have the Szechuan Sauce on Oct 7.

The plum sauce was available for a short time back in 1998 to promote the Disney movie, “Mulan.”

This new giveaway comes as McDonald’s rolls out Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

For a list of restaurants offering the Szechuan sauce, click here.