× No. 10 Ohio State keeps rolling, routs Maryland 62-14

COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and No. 10 Ohio State had its most dominant defensive effort in nearly 60 years, routing Maryland 62-14 on Saturday.

The stingy Buckeyes held Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to 66 total yards — their fewest yards allowed since yielding 60 against Indiana in 1960.

“I thought the line of scrimmage was dominated,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.

Barrett, a fifth-year senior and holder of most of the school’s passing records, was 20 for 31 for 261 yards before taking a seat near end of the third quarter. Barrett threw scoring passes to Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack and Terry McLaurin.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed quarterback Max Bortenschlager, holding the Terrapins to 16 passing yards and only six first downs. Bortenschlager, who was promoted to a starting role after injuries to the Terrapin’s top two QBs, was only 3-of-12 passing.

He didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter and was sacked four times before being shaken up and leaving the game in the third. Bortenschlager was hit in the head by cornerback Damon Arnette while sliding on a scramble, resulting in Arnette being kicked out for targeting. Caleb Henderson played the rest of the way, and Maryland managed a meaningless touchdown against Ohio State’s backups with 4:11 left in the game.

“They outplayed us and outcoached us, and that’s the result,” Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said.

One of the few highlights for Maryland was a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Ty Johnson, the first time in nearly two years the Terps have returned a kickoff for a score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps may be improved — they beat Texas and Minnesota this season — but not enough to compete with Ohio State’s athletes. And it’s going to be a hard road if Bortenschlager can’t come back.

Ohio State: Buckeyes continue to handle lesser teams, pad the stat sheet and march toward the Oct. 28 showdown with No. 4 Penn State. They’ve done everything they were supposed to do since losing to Oklahoma in the season’s second week, showing improvement with each game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After flexing their muscles in another blowout, the Buckeyes could inch up a spot or two. It’s unclear how AP Top 25 voters will regard Iowa State’s upset of No. 3 Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays at Nebraska next Saturday night.