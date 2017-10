CLEVELAND, Ohio — MLB has announced the start times the remainder of all games in the American League Division Series.

Game 3 between the Tribe and the Yankees will be Sunday in New York. First pitch is 7:38 p.m.

Game 4, if needed, is set for Monday in New York with a first pitch time of 7:08 p.m.

Game 5, if needed, would be in Cleveland on Wednesday with a start time of 8:08 p.m.

The Tribe has won Game 1 and Game 2 of the series so far.

Continuing coverage here.