CONNEAUT, Ohio — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that police and agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a death on Clark Street.

According to family members, a 1-year-old girl is the deceased person.

Police sources say law enforcement was called to the scene early Saturday morning.

Conneaut police are still on scene and have not yet released details.

