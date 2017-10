Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No records set Saturday afternoon, however, temperatures did make a run at them! Highs reached the low 80’s all across Northeast Ohio. Winds will continue to pick up out ahead of a cold front this evening. Expect gusts up to 30 mph out of the south.

Then we turn our attention to showers and thunderstorms later tonight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially over the western counties. Those thunderstorms will roll through Cleveland before midnight.

Full forecast, HERE.