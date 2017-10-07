Driver killed, 3 construction workers hurt in SR 8 crash

STOW, Ohio — One person was killed and three construction workers were hurt in a crash on State Route 8 early Saturday.

According to Stow police, it happened in the northbound lanes at just after 5:30 a.m. at mile post 7.9 just north of Graham Road.

The crash occurred inside a closed construction zone where a northbound vehicle struck an occupied construction vehicle. The left two lanes were closed due to striping of new pavement.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene. Three workers were injured. One of them was thrown from the back of the construction vehicle and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The other two workers were treated and released at the scene.