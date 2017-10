CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Living Memorial Park, created to honor the victims of the 2012 high school shooting, will be dedicated Saturday afternoon.

The park was paid for with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations and grants.

The park will honor the three students killed and several others injured during a shooting at Chardon High School in February 2012.

T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to the shootings. He’s serving three life sentences.

41.578664 -81.213326