Canton police: Speed, alcohol likely factors in fatal I-77 crash

CANTON, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday on Interstate 77 in Canton.

According to police, it happened at just before 3 a.m. near the 105th mile post in the southbound lanes.

A 1995 BMW driven by Frank R. Wheeler, 23, of East Canton, was driving south on I-77 when he lost control, hitting the guard rail and wall.

Michael T. Garrison, 22, of Minerva, was in the front seat of the vehicle. He died at the hospital. Wheeler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police.