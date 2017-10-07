CandyGirl! J.R. Smith shares adorable photo of baby daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith is sharing a new photo of his baby girl, Dakota, all ready for Halloween.

In his photo posted Friday, Smith wrote: “She ready! #CandyGirl!”

Back in January, Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the birth of Dakota, who weighed just one pound at the time of her premature birth.

Smith has been active with posting updates on Dakota’s condition on social media, including sharing a picture of himself holding his precious daughter for the first time.