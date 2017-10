STERLING, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing from Sterling, Ohio.

Brianna Blevins was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants.

She is 5’5″ and 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Further details, including the date and time she went missing, were not immediately available.

Call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office if you have information about Brianna Blevins.