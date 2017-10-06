Woman wearing Browns hat robs Beachwood bank

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is hoping the public can help identify the woman who robbed a Beachwood bank this week.

It happened at the First National Bank on Richmond Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the FBI, the woman passed a demand note to the teller and received an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was possibly wearing a long black wig. She also had on a Cleveland Browns baseball cap and glasses, and was carrying a maroon purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Beachwood Police Department. Reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest. Calls can remain anonymous.

More stories on Northeast Ohio bank robberies here