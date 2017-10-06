Video shows violent arrest during eviction in Euclid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police video prompting hard questions after a violent arrest at an apartment complex.

It happened in Euclid, where the police department is already working under a spotlight over use of force.

Euclid police said, in this case, there was no question that officers did what they had to do.

Police body camera video shows a woman confronting an officer as she tries to get past him to get her cell phone. They fall to the ground, and within seconds, she gets hit with a taser.

It started with a call to an apartment complex for a disturbance during an eviction. As police started getting people to leave, Dena Magwood charged up to an officer and said, “Can’t take my cell phone.”

The officer responded, “Leave. Leave.” Less than 5 seconds later, an officer can be heard saying, “Tase her. Tase her. Tase her.”

We went to see Magwood and showed her the video. Her lawyer doesn’t want her answering any questions. She faces charges of resisting arrest, assault and obstruction.

"I'm trying to get my phone to record what's happening because you constantly see him on top of her, and there's like four officers on top of her," said Samera Holliman, Magwood's goddaughter.

So why did Euclid police fire a taser within seconds? A supervisor said the officer and woman quickly went to the floor. Police said the woman started to get up over the officer, and when police immediately see something like that, they consider it a possible threat.

In her written statement to police, Magwood said she began to get up quickly because her dress had come up exposing her bottom and she was embarrassed.

She said she never intended to hurt any officers.

This comes as a Euclid officer was recently suspended for a violent arrest caught on video. Another was cleared in a deadly shooting.

Police call the force here justified. But the folks involved don’t see it that way.

"I’m saying let's bridge the gap with police in our community," Hollimon said.