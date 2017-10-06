Talkin’ with the Thome’s – Jim talks Tribe and Andrea talks about her new book that’s hitting a home run with readers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Indians Hall of Famer Jim Thome could not be more proud of the Tribe, but he's even prouder of his novelist wife Andrea.

The Thome's stopped by the Fox 8 Morning Show and talked with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer about the Indians and about Andrea's new book.

Andrea Thome just finished her second book ' Seeds of Intention' and is back in Northeast Ohio for a special signing event. Andrea is donating all of her profits from this book to the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Program.

