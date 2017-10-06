Police: Woman with ‘sore feet’ asks for ride, then pulls knife on driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for a woman who reportedly asked a man for a ride, then slashed his tire when he refused.

According to Cleveland police, it happened on Sept. 23. The man said he was in his car when he pulled over to use his phone at West 84th Street and Detroit Avenue.

A female approached the passenger side of his car and asked for a ride because she said her feet hurt. The man told her no.

She became irate and walked to the rear of the passenger side of the car, and the man heard a loud bang.

The man got out of his car to see what happened, and the woman pulled a knife and told him to give her his money. He gave her $5, and she said: “No, more!” She then reached into the vehicle and took his wallet, credit cards and ID.

The man said he was calling police, and she then ran away. That’s when the man noticed his rear passenger was flat.

He was able to take a photo of the suspect during the encounter.

Police ask that anyone with information call Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.