Ohio boy, sports fanatic called SuperBubz passes away after inspiring fight against rare cancer

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A little boy who touched hearts all over Ohio has passed away after battling cancer.

Cincinnati.com reports that Walter Zayne “SuperBubz” Herbert, 6, had undergone more than two years of treatment for neuroblastoma. He went into remission this past spring, but the cancer returned last month as stage 4.

His family made the announcement on Facebook, saying “He was pain free and surrounded by loved ones.”

The post continued:

“He put up one amazing fight against cancer! Toughest kid we’ve ever known. He amazed us daily! His smile was infectious and his laugh was music to our ears. We know he is now watching over us and finally able to be the carefree child he was meant to be. Heaven gained another angel today. We just ask you to continue to pray for our family. Each sibling is handling things differently.