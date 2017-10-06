× Oh baby! Couple honors Indians’ ALDS Game 1 performance in special way

CLEVELAND– Meet Logan Bauer Lane.

Born Oct. 6 at 12:06 p.m. at 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

“Logan was supposed to come on Monday. And I was supposed to go to the Indians game last night,” said Matt Lane, father.

Logan is only hours old and he already has quite a back story. That’s because his mother, Joanna, went into labor Thursday night during Game 1 of the ALDS.

“My wife and I are huge Indians fans so we got to the hospital and we turned the game on. It was incredible, we were shocked at how great Bauer pitched,” Lane said.

According to Matt, they were so impressed with Trevor Bauer’s pitching that they decided on an epic tribute in between contractions.

“We weren’t planning on having Bauer as the middle name, but just an incredible performance by him last night, we thought we’d give an ode to Bauer and to the Indians in general,” Lane said.

Just 12 hours later, Joanna delivered Logan Bauer at the Cleveland Clinic’s Special Delivery Unit.

Joanna and Logan are doing well.

