Missing: Latrisha Wheeler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.

We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Latrisha Wheeler, 17, hasn't been seen since she left for school the morning of Sept. 25.

She is 5'4" tall and was wearing jeans, a denim skirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**