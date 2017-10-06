Man posts 58 crosses at iconic Las Vegas sign to honor shooting victims

LAS VEGAS — As law enforcement officials investigate the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people are coming together to honor the victims.

Greg Zanis, 66, of Illinois, arrived in Las Vegas with 58 crosses to honor the victims of last week’s massacre in Las Vegas. They were placed at the ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign.

He is a carpenter from Aurora, Illinois, according to WGN, and says the crosses offer hope to those who may have lost loved ones.

“This row of crosses will show the severity of what really happened there. More so than numbers and pictures in the paper,” he told WGN News before he left.

Zanis also made crosses for the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims and gun violence victims in Chicago.

