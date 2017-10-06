Las Vegas shooter called hotel security with noise complaints hours before concert massacre

LAS VEGAS — The night before he killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others, Stephen Paddock contacted hotel security for a noise complaint.

CBS News reports that he actually called security twice to complain about loud music.

The noise was coming from the floor below Paddock’s. The New York Times reports that Albert Garzon, of San Diego, was on the 31st floor and was asked by security guards to turn down his country music at around 1:30 a.m. and then again about 30 minutes later.

The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler just about 20 hours later opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 Sunday night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino. He then took his own life. The victims killed ranged in ages from 20 to 67.

Garzon told the New York Times that he realized the next day, after the massacre, that Paddock had been the one to report the music.

“I looked up and I could see his curtain flapping in the wind,” said Garzon.

CBS News also reported that a staffer at the hotel said Paddock “acted abruptly with them” over another issue.

A federal official said authorities are looking into the possibility Paddock planned additional attacks, including a car bombing. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities previously disclosed Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertilizer that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, a substance used in explosive rifle targets.

Police announced Thursday that they had found a Hyundai Tucson SUV they had been searching for as part of the probe while executing a search warrant at the home in Reno that Paddock shared with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. It wasn’t immediately clear if the car was found on Thursday or earlier in the week when police searched the home and found several guns and ammunition.

Paddock had an arsenal of 23 weapons in his hotel room. A dozen of them included “bump stocks,” attachments that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons.

