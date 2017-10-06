Kenston students being sent to other schools until end of roof project

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kenston school leaders will send middle school students to other schools in the district until a problematic roofing project is finished.

Administrators closed the middle school this week after a number of students and staff fell ill.

They believe vapors from an adhesive used for roof work got in through the ventilation system.

Starting on Tuesday, sixth graders will go to Kenston Intermediate School, seventh graders will attend classes at the Gardiner Center, and eighth graders will go to the high school.

Continuing coverage here.