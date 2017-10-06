It’s National Adopt a Dog Month! Check out these pups at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some awesome dogs.

Lady is a sweet and gentle American Bulldog mix. She is most ladylike in the way she takes treats and walks on leash. She can be a little shy at first but cookies and gentle affection turns her into a wiggly happy pup! Come in and ask about this doll!

Roxy is a 3 1/2 year old Terrier mix female. This happy girl is a very energetic and playful gal that can’t wait to find her forever family. She is beautiful inside and out! Come in and see if she is a fit for your home. Roxy is in kennel #16.

October is National Adopt A Dog Month and with it comes $20 off adoptions all month long to celebration #FindYourFido. Adoptions include a current year license, vaccinations, spay or neuter, rabies shot and microchip.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.