High school student told her senior picture is inappropriate for yearbook

VERONA, Wisconsin — A high school student in Wisconsin has to submit a new senior picture after she was told her first photo was inapproriate.

Eleanor Fitzwilliams said the Verona High School administrators told her the photo was “too inappropriate” since part of her brallette was showing.

She tweeted the picture side-by-side with a picture of the boys swim team.

Her tweet has been liked more than 175,000 times and retweeted more than 33,000 times.

here's my senior picture. because you can see my part of my brallette, it was "too inappropriate". yet, here's the boys swim team picture. pic.twitter.com/hGg2G3ubO6 — eleanor (@elfitzwilliams) September 26, 2017

Fitzwilliams told NBC that she will submit a new photo, but is upset about what she says is a double standard with the boys swim team.

“I made it very clear to them, I was not trying to personally attack any of the boys. They weren’t doing anything wrong,” she said. “But if the school was okay with them showing a lot more skin than I was, then why couldn’t I show the side of my bralette? It was a sexualization of my bralette.”