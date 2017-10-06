Free baseball! MLB Network free on several cable, satellite providers during ALDS

Free baseball!
Forbes reports that through Oct. 11, the MLB Network will be free on several cable and satellite carriers, so fans can catch the ALDS games.
Customers of the following services can watch the games on the MLB Network for free:
— Armstrong
— AT&T U-Verse
— Cablevision (Optimum)
— Comcast (XFINITY)
— Cox
— DISH
— DirecTV and DirecTV NOW
— Fidelity
— Frontier
— Grande
— GVTC
— Mid-Hudson Cable
— Norwood Light Broadband
— RCN
— Verizon FiOS
The postseason games are also available via a live stream to customers of participating TV providers through MLB.com At Bat, MLBNetwork.com/Watch and MLB.TV.
