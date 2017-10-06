× Comedian Ralphie May dies at age 45: Report

LAS VEGAS– Stand-up comic Ralphie May died Friday morning at his home in Las Vegas, TMZ reported. He was 45 years old.

The comedian gained fame when he placed second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. He also had several comedy specials, including “Too Big to Ignore” and “Girth of a Nation.”

According to TMZ, May had been fighting pneumonia for weeks and died of cardiac arrest.

May, who had an ongoing show at Harrah’s Las Vegas, was scheduled to perform at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, Ohio on Oct. 13.

The theater posted the following message on its website:

“We have sadly learned of the passing of comedian Ralphie May. The show has been canceled, and our box office will contact patrons who have purchased on Tuesday, October 10th.”