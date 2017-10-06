Cleveland officer accused of assaulting, then arresting woman on false charge

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer has been arrested on a warrant saying he “assaulted” a woman and “had her arrested” and taken to jail on a “false charge.”

The investigation involves Officer Christopher Graham.

Cleveland Municipal Court records show the incident happened last month in the 13600 block of Lorain.

The records say Graham “caused an official police report to be generated as a result of this false charge”, and that caused the “wrongful charging” of a felony crime against the woman.

Graham was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for assault and unlawful restraint.

The head of the union for Cleveland Police supervisors told the I TEAM he didn’t want to discuss the case at this time.