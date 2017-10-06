Encarnacion sprains ankle, replaced by Michael Brantley

CLEVELAND– It’s practically a Cleveland holiday, even though it comes several times a year: Kluber Day.

Indians ace and Cy Young contender Corey Kluber started on the mound against the Yankees in Game 2 of American League Division Series Friday evening at Progressive Field.

Kluber walked All-Star Aaron Judge then Gary Sanchez homered to center. Then the Indians went to work.

Francisco Lindor was safe at first thanks to an error then Jose Ramirez walked. Edwin Encarnacion was hit by a pitch, loading up the bases for a Carlos Santana double. That knotted the game at 2-2.

Encarnacion was helped off the field after landing awkwardly on the bag at second. The Indians said he suffered a right ankle sprain. He was replaced in the batting order by Michael Brantley.

In the second inning, Austin Jackson hit a single, Yan Gomes hit into a fielder’s choice and Jason Kipnis singled. The Tribe managed to get one run to end the inning.

New York battled back with an RBI single and a two-run homer. The score is 6-3, Yankees.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here